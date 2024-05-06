Ryan Gosling shares his daughters’ Spanish nickname for him; ‘It kills me every time’

Ryan Gosling has shared one of his favorite nicknames from his daughters, Esmeralda and Amada. In a new interview, the actor has opened up a bit about his family life, revealing that his girls, whom he’s raised alongside Eva Mendes, speak some Spanish and have a special nickname for him.

©GettyImages



Gosling at the premiere of ‘The Fall Guy’

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Gosling revealed that his daughters have been learning Spanish, which has resulted in them calling him “Papi” with a slight accent. “It kills me every time,” Gosling said. “There’s just nothing, nothing better than that.”

Gosling also shared that his daughters and the peace in his home are a reason why he’s currently picking more lighthearted roles. “I don’t really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place,” he said.

“This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva and we make them with our family in mind first.”

©GettyImages



Gosling and Emily Blunt at the premiere of ‘The Fall Guy’

Eva Mendes opens up about becoming a mom in her ‘40s

Eva Mendes has also been discussing her family life. In an interview with PEOPLE, she discussed her decision to have children in her 40’s, revealing that while it was controversial for some people in her life, it was the right call for her. “When I was 40, it was a big deal for people when I was pregnant, and it wasn’t for me. And then I was 42 and I was pregnant with my second one and people were like, ‘Oh my God, you’re going to be so tired. That’s why people have kids in their 20s.’ I was like, that’s the most sorry, asinine thing I’ve ever heard,” she said.

Mendes went further and explained why she wouldn’t have been able to raise kids in her 20s. “In my 20s, I shouldn’t have even been around a child. I was just foul-mouthed and smoking. I could not have raised kids in any other era of my life but now, for sure.”