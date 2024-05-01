Ryan Gosling, in awe of Eva Mendes’ beauty, influence, and support, shares his feelings at ‘The Fall Guy’ premiere

At the glamorous L.A. premiere of his latest film “The Fall Guy,” Ryan Gosling, in a heartfelt conversation with Extra, reveals his profound admiration and deep gratitude for his wife, Eva Mendes. Despite Eva’s absence from the premiere, Ryan’s words paint a vivid picture of their loving partnership and the support she provides.

Earlier, Ryan had made headlines by promoting Eva’s children’s book “Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries” during press events. When asked about Eva’s absence at the premiere, Ryan sweetly reacted to her recent feature in People’s 2024 Beautiful issue, humbly suggesting that she should be the sole focus of such recognition. “It should just be her in the issue, basically, but I understand they have to have other people in there,” he remarked.

Not content with just expressing his admiration, Ryan wholeheartedly lauds Eva’s latest literary venture, underlining its bilingual appeal. “It’s a truly remarkable book. And the fact that it’s also in Spanish makes it even more special. I can’t recommend it enough,” he shares, underscoring the importance of Eva’s work in inspiring and entertaining young readers.

However, Ryan’s heartfelt reflections on their relationship truly captivated attention. Gushing over Eva’s pivotal role in their family dynamic, Ryan revealed, “She is with the girls, and when she works, I stay home with the girls, too. I couldn’t be here without her.”

Delving deeper into Eva’s impact on his craft, Ryan disclosed that she has assumed the role of his most trusted acting coach, surpassing any professional mentor he’s encountered. “She has really become the best acting coach I have ever had. It’s endless how much she helps me,” he confessed, speaking volumes about the depth of their connection and Eva’s innate understanding of his craft.

And amidst the excitement surrounding “The Fall Guy,” Ryan couldn’t resist sharing a playful anecdote about Eva’s protective instincts. Recounting her sage advice for his latest cinematic endeavor, Ryan chuckled, “Don’t do fire. It was actually a request from my kids, too: ‘Do a stunt movie, but don’t get set on fire.’”