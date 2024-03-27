Eva Mendes gushes about Ryan Gosling and shares rare anecdote about her daughter

Eva Mendes is opening up about her life at home as a full-time mom and entrepreneur. The 50-year-old Cuban-American star recently sat down with TODAY, where she shared a rare insight into her life at home with their two daughters, Esmeralda Amada Gosling, 9, and Amada Lee Gosling, 7, who she shares with her longtime partner Ryan Gosling.



Mendes‘ daughters are proving to be wise and observant. She shared a sweet anecdote from one of her daughters, who said she turns into a different kind of mom at night. “I’ll tell you something that my kid told me like, three years ago. She’s like, ‘Nighttime Mama is kind of, like, different,’“ Mendes said. Given their ages, it could have been Esmerelda sharing the revelation.

When she asked for clarity, her mini-me explained, “Well, Nighttime Mama, you just have to chill your life down at night.’ I was dying because I was like, ‘I do have to chill my life down at night.’”

With Mendes handling the nighttime routines, she told the outlet it could take up to two hours to get them ready for bed. Which we can assume is filled with books, baths, and cuddles. “You want to get all the things done and lined up so they’re in bed at that time so that you can have a life, but also so they can get their hours of sleep,” the Girl in Progress star explained.

It’s no secret that Mendes stepped away from entertainment after she welcomed her children into the world. It’s a decision she made so she can be there for her daughters. “It was like a no-brainer. I’m so lucky, and I was like if I could have this time with my children — and I still work, I just didn’t act, because acting takes you on location,” she said. “It takes you away.” She told the outlet adding they pretty much had a “non-verbal agreement.”“It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, ‘Okay he’s going to work and I’m going to work, I’m just going to work here,’” they happy mom who started her own sponge company said.

She seems more than happy watching her husbands succeed with his undeniable talent, which she has experienced firsthand. Mendes, who recently shared her favorite Julio Iglesias song, reflected on their first time meeting when they made their 2012 movie The Place Beyond the Pines saying she had “never experienced anything like that.” “The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be — and that means making his costars as best as they can be,” she continued.



Gosling has always stayed busy, but he somehow reached a new level of fame with the Barbie movie, breaking the Internet when he performed “I’m Just Ken” at the Oscars, which he credited Mendes and his daughters for. Following the performance, she shared photos from inside the dressing room wearing one of his jackets with the caption, “You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG,” she wrote at the time. “Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed.”



The post had people sharing different opinions, with some people thinking it was odd that she wasn’t there to support him. But their decision to keep their relationship and careers private and separate could be the secret to success. “That’s what it’s about — you go, you do your job the best you can, and then you come home,” Mendes told Today about her funny post.