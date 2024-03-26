Izabel Goulart and Kevin Trapp show off their beauty and love in Brazil in new adorable snaps

Izabel Goulart and Kevin Trapp are undoubtedly one of the best-looking celebrity couples. The German soccer goalkeeper and Brazilian fashion model recently spent time in her native country, and they shared a series of snaps and videos looking happily in love while spending time with family, and friends.



The couple shared the memories in a joint post, captioning the post, “A Weekend fulfilled with Quality time, Family, Friends and Lots of love in [Brazil]. A wonderful weekend surrounded by family, friends, and a lot of love.” In the carousel of snaps was the coupe cuddling, eating, enjoying drinks with friends, and sweet carasses.

Fans couldn’t help but notice that the couple seemed to focus on the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s stomach. The athlete gently hugged her from behind in multiple snaps, resting his hands on her chiseled abs. The top-liked comment on the post reads, “I feel there’s a lot of stomach focus in these photos/video and maybe a pregnancy announcement is in the air.”

Of course, only the couple knows what’s happening underneath her six-pack.

Goulart and Trapp’s relationship

The model has never been married, but she has been engaged twice. First to Brazilian businessman Marcelo H. L. da Costa in 2009. They ended their relationship after eight years, and in 2015, she found love again with Trapp.

The Eintracht Frankfurt and Germany national team player proposed to her in 2018. She shared the news on July 5, showing off the diamond sparking ring he bestowed upon her finger. “Soon to be Mrs. Trapp,” she captioned the clip. “When you meet the one who changes your life in every sense then you are sure that he is the right one!”

Although she captioned the post that the wedding would happen “soon” they have been engaged for six years, and have not yet said, “I do.”