Celebrity news

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse welcome their first child

The two have become parents for the first time

By Maria Loreto -New York

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are parents. The couple welcomed their first child together recently, and were spotted while out on a walk with their baby.

Pattinson and Waterhouse have kept most details about the baby private, not sharing the gender or the name. The two were spotted with their baby while out on a walk in Los Angeles, with Pattinson pushing a pink stroller. They were accompanied by Waterhouse’s mother, Elizabeth.

The last time Waterhouse was photographed was in late February, when she was still pregnant.

The couple, who’s very private about their relationship, announced their pregnancy in November. Waterhouse was performing with her band at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City when she said, "I thought I'd wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I've got going on. I’m not sure if it’s working,” she said, prompting excitement from the crowd.

Waterhouse and Pattinson at the 2023 Met Gala

Pattinson and Waterhouse’s relationship

Pattinson and Waterhouse have been together for over five years. The two made their red carpet debut in December 2022, while attending a Dior fashion show in Egypt.

"I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years," said Waterhouse in a rare comment in an interview with The Sunday Times. "I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him."

The couple is reportedly engaged.

