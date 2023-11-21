Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson’s ‘sparkly’ pregnancy announcement in Mexico

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have been one of the most fan-favorite couples for a minute. The celebrity couple are now taking their relationship to the next level by announcing their pregnancy, and while the pair are known for keeping their personal lives private, the singer decided to share the news with her fans in the most stunning way possible.

“I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” Suki said after taking the stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico, making the crowd go crazy after showing off her baby bump in a sparkly purple minidress.

The model wore one of her signature looks for her performance, pairing the dress with glittery tights, a feather coat, and gold boots. Suki revealed the good news with a chic ensemble, followed by an incredible performance of some of her hit songs ‘My Good Looking Boy,’ ‘To Love,’ among others.

The actor and the singer have been romantically linked together since 2020, with a close source to the pair revealing to People at the time that their relationship was moving fast. “They haven’t been together that long. But everything seems on the fast track. They are always laughing and smiling at each other,” the insider said to the publication.

“I love how she just casually announces her pregnancy like it’s a no big deal!!” one person commented on the viral clip, while someone else commented, “That’s gonna be one gorgeous child.”

The actor previously talked about his girlfriend’s reaction to watching his latest film ‘Batman.’ “She held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!’” he said to Jimmy Kimmel.

“I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years,” Suki said to The Sunday Times, adding that they “always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.“