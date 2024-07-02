Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente spend time in Costa Rica with her children

Despite rumors that there was trouble in paradise, Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente look stronger than ever. The couple is back in Costa Rica with her children Benjamin and Vivian, who she shares with Tom Brady, and they were photographed hanging out on the beach.

© The Grosby Group Gisele and Joaquim spent quality time on the beach in Costa Rica with her children she shares with Tom Brady

The 43-year-old model looked stunning in a bikini top and denim shorts that showed off her washboard abs. Valente looked toned and fit, rocking swimming shorts.

© The Grosby Group The couple looked happy and fit spending time together in Paradise

In other snaps, Benjamin was flexing for the camera and showing off his muscles in front of Valente. They looked like they were enjoying their quality time together, and are continuing to deepen their bond. Joaquim has been around the family for the last few years, but things weren't always romantic.

Following Bundchen's and Brady's divorce in October 2022, rumors began to swirl about her and Joaquim, but a source told Page Six their relationship was “strictly platonic and professional.” "Joaquim and his two brothers have instructed Gisele and the children in martial arts for the past year and a half," they told the outlet.

There has been speculation over the timeline of when things got romantic, but the most important thing is everyone's happiness, especially the children the former couple shares. When Tom was roasted in May, joke after joke was about Bundchen and the trainer. A source later told PEOPLE she was "deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening’s roast show.” “As always, [Bündchen’s] priority is to support her children affected by the irresponsible content broadcasted," the insider explained.

The retired athlete agreed, telling "The Pivot Podcast” that he would not do it again, “I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way it affected my kids" he said. "So it’s the hardest part; the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and all of a sudden you realize ‘I wouldn’t do that again’ because of the way it affected, actually, the people I care about the most in the world."