Is Gisele Bündchen dating her jujutsu professor Joaquim Valente?

Gisele Bündchen is a single woman, but rumors are swirling she’s found a new man. While her ex-husband Tom Brady is giving his time and love to the Buccaneers, the model has been spotted twice in Costa Rica, where she has a home, with her jujutsu trainer, Joaquim Valente, resulting in romance speculation.

On Tuesday, DailyMail published photos of Bündchen and Valente jogging in Costa Rica. The model looked tanned and toned in a sports bra and shorts, showing off her perfect abs. Valente let her take the lead, following close behind her as they strode through the beautiful green forest.

While they would make a great-looking couple, according to DailyMail, a source close to the 42-year-old “furiously denied” they’re in a relationship, explaining there is nothing romantic between them and Joaquim is just a close family friend.

How it all started

Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce on October 28, 2022. The supermodel and jujutsu instructor were first spotted in Costa Rica together a couple of weeks later. Page Six published photos on November 14th, revealing that they grabbed dinner at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas. Her two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, who she shares with Brady, and Valente’s co-trainer, were also there.

After the Brazilian gossip site, Purepeople reported they were dating, a source shut down the rumors, telling Page Six they are “completely false,“ and their relationship is “strictly platonic and professional.” “Joaquim and his two brothers have instructed Gisele and the children in martial arts for the past year and a half,” the source said.

Last year on February 23rd, Bündchen shared a video compilation training with Joaquim. As she tossed him, grappled, and put him in a choke hold, it was impressive (and kinda hot), to say the least. “I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confident, and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but especially for us women,” she wrote in the tweet.





I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women. 🤛🏼 pic.twitter.com/EzUpylXfD4 — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) February 23, 2022

As for why he’s been in Costa Rica with her and the kids? A second source told the outlet, “Jordan and Joaquim travel with the family when they’re out of town because the kids are homeschooled.”