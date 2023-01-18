Will Tom Brady retire after his 23rd football season?

Tom Brady concluded his 23rd NFL season and his three-year run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was an unsuccessful season, losing the match against the Dallas Cowboys and making many wonder if it’s finally time for Brady to retire and walk away from the sport he’s been playing for most of his life.

Following his game this past Monday, Brady spoke to the press. “Kind of typical how we played all year — inefficient in the passing game, not very good in the run game, so, it’s hard to beat good teams like that,” he said of the team’s performance. He also shared some of his short-term plans. “I am going to get home and get a good night’s sleep,” he said. “There has been a lot of focus on this game and it will be one day at a time.” While the press conference could have been Brady’s way of saying goodbye to football, the somber mood could have also represented the end of a tough year for Brady, or the end of his tenure with the Buccaneers. When asked if the end of the season felt different than the past, he said, “Just feels like the end of the season.”

If Brady were to retire, he’d have a long-term deal with Fox News as the lead NFL analyst. The deal is supposed to be valued at $375 million over 10 years and is set up to kick in whenever he chooses to retire, giving him leeway if he wants to sneak in another season of football in him.