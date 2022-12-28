Tom Brady reunites with his children after spending Christmas apart

Tom Brady is making up for lost time. After spending Christmas Day at work, he shared a photo of his kids, Vivian, Benjamin, and Jack, who gathered to celebrate the holidays together.

©Tom Brady



The photo shows the three siblings hugging in front of the Christmas tree, and smiling at the camera. “And the real thing. Merry Xmas,” Brady wrote over the photo.

Brady had previously spoken about his Christmas plans and how they differed with his previous holidays. “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with,” he said on the podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. “I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional, and then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after,” he said. Brady plays for the Buccaneers and ended up winning their game against Arizona.

It’s been a year of changes for Brady, following his divorce from his long-term partner Gisele Bundchen. Their kids, Ben and Vivian, spent the holidays with Bundchen in Brazil, where she decided to spend the majority of her holidays alongside her family. The family participated in numerous activities that Bundchen shared over social media, including horseback riding, eating local pastries, fishing, and more. “It’s my Rio Grande do Sul Heaven, Sun, South, Earth and Color Where everything that is planted grows and what blooms the most is love. It’s always so good to come back home,” Bundchen captioned her post.