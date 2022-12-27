Gisele Bündchen shares photos from her Christmas without Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady had their first post-divorce Christmas. The supermodel decided to spend it with her parents, in her home country of Brazil. Their children Benjamin 13, and Vivian, 10, were along for the adventure, and on Tuesday, she shared a gallery of photos from their holiday.

It looked like they spent a lot of time with nature, with fun activities like horseback rides, playing with lambs, having a picnic, and enjoying good food. She reflected on her visit in the caption, writing in Portuguese, “This is my Rio Grande do Sul Sky, Sun, South, land, and color.” “Where everything you plant grows and what blooms most is love. Always so good to come home.”

Meanwhile, Brady was celebrating Christmas doing what he loves- football. The Buccanneers quarterback played his first Christmas game on Sunday, taking home the win against the Arizona Cardinals 19 - 16.

Last week on the Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray podcast, Brady reflected on his first Christmas on the field. “I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional,” he said.

It seemed like he and Bündchen had it figured out though because he said he would then “look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after.” “Which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time,” he explained.

The former couple’s split was one of the biggest celebrity breakups of the year. Thankfully it looks like they are doing a great job co-parenting. A source told PEOPLE in October this kid can see whichever parent they want. “They’ve got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent,” the source said. “These kids won’t be used as pawns. They’re going to be loved and cherished by both parents.”