Gisele Bündchen says she is recharging in her home country of Brazil after divorce from Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is putting herself first! The supermodel has been enjoying some quality time with her children and having fun in her home country of Brazil. Following her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele has revealed she is recharging and working on herself.

Loading the player...

After making her first red carpet appearance after their split, Gisele is showing how much she is enjoying the warm weather, delicious food, and crystalline beaches of Brazil, posing in a leopard-print swimsuit.

“Recharging with my little ones in the country of my [heart]” Gisele wrote, posting a series of photos in which she can be seen meditating, enjoying the sunset, having some traditional Brazilian food, and spending time with her 13-year-old son Benjamin, and her 10-year-old daughter Vivian.

It’s no secret that Gisele has been focusing on her kids following the controversial divorce, celebrating both of their birthdays in Disney World, having fun at a waterpark in Florida, and traveling to São Pablo with them.

Just las week, the model dazzled in gold on her first red carpet for the 60th anniversary of jewelry brand Vivara. The 42-year-old mom looked stunning walking the red carpet by herself, wearing a gold gown by local designer Reinaldo Lurenço.

Gisele is known to be the face of the luxury brand, and took the opportunity to show her head-turning look, accessorized with gold open-toed heels, a gold clutch, and Vivara jewelry. She also met with fellow Brazilian Victoria’s Secret model Lais Ribeiro at the event.