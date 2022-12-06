Gisele Bündchen celebrates her kids’ birthday at Disney World after Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen is focusing on her kids. The supermodel has been spending time with her children following her divorce from Tom Brady, taking 10-year-old Vivian and 13-year-old Benjamin to Disney World.

The happy family had a great time together, as they traveled to Orlando, Florida, to celebrate Benjamin and Vivian’s birthday. Gisele went on to share some photos at the theme park, including one screaming inside the Tower of Terror, captioned “Just chilling!”

“Birthday celebration! at Walt Disney World,” Gisele wrote on social media, alongside a photo of her kids and their friends entering the happiest place on earth. The family shared some ice cream and created some good memories, she posed in front of the ‘Incredibles’ themed wall with her friends. “Happy kids, happy moms!” she wrote.

Benjamin is about to turn 13 on December 8 and Vivian turned 10 on December 5, making this the perfect time for the family to celebrate at Disney World. Gisele’s ex-husband is also father to 15-year-old Jack, who he shares with Bridget Moynahan.

Following the divorce, Gisele has been rumored to be dating Joaquim Valente, a jiu-jitsu instructor. The pair were recently spotted enjoying dinner together in Costa Rica, however they have yet to confirm a possible romantic relationship.

Brady assured his fans and followers that he would be present in the kids‘ lives, and would make his family a priority. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve,” he said at the time of the divorce.