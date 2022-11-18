My turn! Tom Brady reunites with his kids after Costa Rican vacation with Gisele Bündchen

As soon as they landed in the United States, Tom Brady ensured to have quality time with his kids after their Costa Rican vacation with Gisele Bündchen. The NFL star, who recently divorced from the model after 13 years, kept it casual and took them to pizza restaurant Dellarocco’s in Brooklyn Heights, as reported by Page Six.

“Brady was having lunch with his kids… They were happy and enjoying an array of delicious pizzas,” an insider told the outlet. The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers shares son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9, with the Brazilian beauty.

©GettyImages



Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade on February 10, 2021 after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

The siblings enjoyed Provincia de Puntarenas on Costa Rica’s coast

In addition to Gisele, the Brady kids also spent time with Bündchen’s jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. According to People, an insider revealed the two are not romantically involved.

The family trip is also the first time they go on vacation after Gisele and Tom Brady finalized their divorce.

The Brazilian top model and businesswoman is very familiar with the Central American country as she and Brady used to spend a lot of time as a happily married couple.