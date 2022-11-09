Gisele Bündchen is all smiles on her first family trip after divorcing Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen’s new era comes with tons of adventures. The former Victoria’s Secret model recently took her kids to Costa Rica to spend quality time. The family trip is also the first time they go on vacation after Gisele and Tom Brady finalized their divorce.

The Brazilian top model and businesswoman is very familiar with the Central American country as she and Brady used to spend a lot of time as a happily married couple.

©GrosbyGroup



Gisele Bündchen and her kids, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake

Gisele and Tom share two children, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake. Although things didn’t work out for them, the athelete and model will continue coparenting and letting their kids have “full access to both [parents], whenever they want,” a source close to the NFL star revealed to People.

“They can see whichever parent they want. They’ve got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent,” adds the source. “That’s not who either of them are.”

“The kids adore them both, and they’ll have full access to both, whenever they want,” the insider assures. “They’re not vindictive like that. These kids won’t be used as pawns. They’re going to be loved and cherished by both parents.”

The publication informed that they “agreed to joint custody of the kids.” Brady will continue living in Tampa and Bündchen will live about four hours away in her recently bougth Miami property.

Tom and Gisele said their kids would continue to live in a loving environment. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” Bündchen wrote on Instagram. “We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”