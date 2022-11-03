Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady had an ‘ironclad’ prenup set up before their 2009 marriage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce was finalized soon after she filed on October 28, and more details have emerged of what seems like one of the least complicated divorces in celebrity history. A source told Page Six, the former couple had an “ironclad prenup set down” before their 2009 marriage. Here’s what we know.

While marriages come with a verbal agreement to stay together forever- it’s always better to be safe. According to the source, both Brady and Bündchen have their own separate business entities, “so the separation of their wealth wasn’t that complicated in the end.”

To give you an idea of the kind of money we are talking about, Forbes says Brady is the ninth highest-paid athlete in the world, with a net worth of $250 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com. As for the world’s highest-paid model, she has a network of $400 million.

What is a major factor, is how to divide their “massive” property portfolio. As we’ve seen with Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock, and Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, properties, can get messy.

Brady is a bit of a real estate mogul, with The New York Post reporting he has a $26 million portfolio of homes from New York to Florida and even Montana. Of course, only the couple knows how anything was purchased, and a lot remains unclear.

It’s believed that the 45-year-old football lover will keep the $17 million mansion currently under construction on Indian Creek Island in Miami. They bought the property in 2020 and demolished it, per Page Six.

The outlet reports that the 42-year-old model will retain the vacation home she regularly visits with the kids on the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica.

Their portfolio also includes a home in the Bahamas, one at the exclusive Yellowstone Club in Montana, and the New York City apartment, where Bündchen was staying amid their split.

The news comes after it was revealed, that in the months leading up to the divorce Bündchen quietly purchased her own home in Florida. She reportedly bought the modest three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Miami Beach for $1.25 million. Sources told Page Six, it will likely be used as an office, as she bought another larger home in the area.

The divorce documents will remain confidential but its believed that they will share joint custody of their children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Brady also has a 15-year-old son Jack with actress Bridget Moynahan, who Bündchen helped raise since infancy.

