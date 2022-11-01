Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Gisele Bündchen is ready to start from scratch after finalizing her divorce from American football superstar Tom Brady. The Brazilian top model, known for being one of Victoria’s Secret angels, purchased the property in February 2022. Her investment leads to speculation to believe that she knew she would split from the athlete.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!