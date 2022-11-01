Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen called it quits after 13 years of marriage. The former couple announced on Friday, October 28, that they have finalized their divorce.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Tom, 45, said in a statement on his Instagram Story. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player continued, “We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you 🙏.”