Gisele Bündchen makes a statement about motherhood ahead of Mother’s Day

Gisele Bündchen knows that motherhood is a learning experience. In a new campaign for Vivara Jewelry, one of Brazil’s largest jewelry retailers, Bündchen opened up about motherhood and how her own mother, Vania Nonnenmacher, inspired her to raise her children. Nonnenmacher passed away earlier this year after a cancer diagnosis.

Gisele at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Bündchen appeared in a campaign video for the brand. “Being a mother teaches the poetry of everyday life, where the heart speaks louder,” she says in the video, according to The Daily Mail. “The strength of a mother only exists because it comes from the strength of another mother.”

The statement is a vulnerable for Bündchen, who recently experienced the loss of her mother. Nonnenmacher died in February with Bündchen sharing some of her pain on social media. On the one month anniversary of her death, Bündchen shared a sweet photo where she’s holding on to her mother. “One month without you mom. I miss you very much,” she wrote. “I love you.”

Following Nonnenmacher’s death, Bündchen shared a lengthy statement addressing her mother directly. “Beloved mom, It hurts to know that I won’t be able to hug you anymore, but I know that you will always be watching over us,” she wrote on Instagram. “You were an angel on earth, always helping everyone around you. I am so grateful to be your daughter and to have learned from you.”

Bündchen recently released a new cookbook

Following her divorce from Tom Brady, Bündchen has been exploring her passions and her career, stretching it in new directions. Aside from many lucrative partnerships with brands in America and abroad, Bündchen has also published a cookbook sharing some of the healthy choices she practices in her day to day life.

“This is my temple,” she said of her body in an ABC News interview. “I only get one, so I how can I nourish it? And how can I love it? If it’s not nourishing me, then I’m not going to eat it.”