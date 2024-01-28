Gisele Bündchen’s mom dies at age 75 following cancer battle: Report

Gisele Bündchen’s mother Vânia Nonnenmacher has passed away at the age of 75, according to local reports. Reports of her death at Hospital Moinhos de Vento in Porto Alegre, Brazil, follow news about her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Nonnenmacher’s death was first reported by Brazilian outlet GZH, however, the supermodel has yet to issue a statement. The 75-year-old former banker had six daughters with university professor Valdir Bündchen, Raquel, Graziela, Gisele Caroline, Patricia, Gabriela, and Rafaela.

The celebrity family was based in Horizontina, Rio Grande do Sul, where the model was born. It was also reported that a wake and a farewell ceremony are set to take place on Monday morning at the Ecumenical Chapel of the Metropolitan Crematorium in Porto Alegre.

During her recent interview with Harpers Bazaar, the model shared her thoughts about her parents’ health, while promoting her latest cookbook. “I want to live the longest feeling the best that I can, but for me to achieve this, I have to make decisions today,” she said to the publication. “You can have all the money in the world. If you don’t have your health, it’s not possible to buy it back.”

Gisele has been private about her mom’s health. The pair were both featured on the cover of Vogue Brasil in 2018 and in July 2022 the model shared a birthday tribute, adding a series of sweet photos.

“Happy birthday Mom! I am forever grateful for all that you have done and continue to do for us,” she wrote at the time. “Thank you for always loving, inspiring and teaching us. Thank you for giving me life! Love you so much!”