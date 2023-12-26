Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen unite in the face of a heartbreaking family loss

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are both facing the heartbreaking emotions that come with losing a family pet. Their family dog, Lulu, passed away on Christmas Eve, and they both shared emotional tributes on social media. The loss comes a little over a year after the couple separated after 13 years together. Despite the breakup, they’re supporting each other and comforting their two kids, 14-year-old Benjamin and 11-year-old Vivian, during this sad time.
Bündchen, shared the news with her over 22 million followers on Instagram, with touching photos of her children and their longtime companion, Lulu, a pitbull mix. “Our little Lulu, our guardian angel, has gone to heaven. She will always live in our hearts. We already miss her so much! #unconditionallove RIPLulu,” the model wrote in the caption. The post garnered support from celebrities like Linda Evangelista, and touched the hearts of thousands of followers who expressed their condolences.
The former quarterback of the New England Patriots also took to his social media to share a heartfelt farewell message for Lulu. In his stories, he posted a picture of the dog with his children writing, “We love you Lua, Rest in Peace, forever in our hearts.”
Bündchen and Brady, who announced their divorce in 2022, adopted the pitbull mix during their marriage. Over the years, Lulu became a beloved member of the family. Brady regularly posted about her on social media, and the dog even starred in a television commercial with him in 2014.