Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen unite in the face of a heartbreaking family loss

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are both facing the heartbreaking emotions that come with losing a family pet. Their family dog, Lulu, passed away on Christmas Eve, and they both shared emotional tributes on social media. The loss comes a little over a year after the couple separated after 13 years together. Despite the breakup, they’re supporting each other and comforting their two kids, 14-year-old Benjamin and 11-year-old Vivian, during this sad time.





©@gisele



Gisele Bündchen and Lulu



Bündchen, shared the news with her over 22 million followers on Instagram, with touching photos of her children and their longtime companion, Lulu, a pitbull mix. “Our little Lulu, our guardian angel, has gone to heaven. She will always live in our hearts. We already miss her so much! #unconditionallove RIPLulu,” the model wrote in the caption. The post garnered support from celebrities like Linda Evangelista, and touched the hearts of thousands of followers who expressed their condolences.



©@gisele



The Brady children with Lulu



The former quarterback of the New England Patriots also took to his social media to share a heartfelt farewell message for Lulu. In his stories, he posted a picture of the dog with his children writing, “We love you Lua, Rest in Peace, forever in our hearts.”



©@tombrady



Tom Brady’s sweet post for Lua

Bündchen and Brady, who announced their divorce in 2022, adopted the pitbull mix during their marriage. Over the years, Lulu became a beloved member of the family. Brady regularly posted about her on social media, and the dog even starred in a television commercial with him in 2014.