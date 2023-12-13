Ellen DeGeneres shares memories with Stephen “tWitch” Boss on the anniversary of his death

TW: Suicide

If you or someone you know is struggling, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call 800-273-8255, or text HOME to 741741.

It’s been one year since Stephen “tWitch” Boss passed away at 40 years old. The beloved DJ died by suicide and is survived by his wife, Allison Holker Boss, and his three children. Stephen was the longtime DJ on Ellen Degeneres’ show and touched the lives of many with his laughs and spirit. On the anniversary of his death, DeGeneres shared a heartwarming and emotional post in his honor.

TWitch joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a DJ and host in season 11 in 2013 and was on the show until its final season and the finale in May 2022. Talking straight to the camera, DeGeneres shared a video with her 139 million followers. “So on the one-year anniversary of tWitch no longer being with us, I thought that I would share a couple of memories that I have,” she said.





Her first memory she shared, which was accompanied by video footage, was how they ended the show. “I loved that every single day after the show, we would sing and dance to some song, and then we would make each other laugh somehow. And then we would walk off arm and arm and walk to my dressing room, which is the first one we got to, and ... I would say ‘I love you’ and he’d say ‘Love you much,’ and he would walk off to his,” she shared. “And every single day, that’s how we ended the show, arm in arm. I miss that.”

The second memory share shared was one of the last trips they took when they went to Vegas with the show. “We went to Vegas together, and we saw Silk Sonic, and we both were huge fans - are huge fans of Silk Sonic. That was fun. Singing to each other and just being in Vegas together was really fun,” she shared.

DeGeneres’ third memory she shared was their trip, which was one of their lasts, to Miraval in Austin with the show’s producer Andy, where tWitch overcame a big fear. “TWitch, Andy, and I went to Miraval, and it was hilarious. I mean it was just the three of us together it was so much fun. And then tWitch climbed that pole and stood on that pole, which was incredible. Because he was so scared to do that,” she explained.







DeGeneres finished the clip by emphasizing how much she misses tWitch and bringing awareness to suicide prevention and depression. “I love him so much, I miss him so much, and it is a reminder every single that you just don’t know what people are going through because he was a happy guy, I thought, and I was really close to him, and he never shared that with me,” she said.

“So that is sad that he didn’t feel like he could find a way out and share that he was struggling because I - we all would have done everything we could to help him. I miss him every single day, but I have amazing memories of him,” the 65-year-old host concluded.