Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s co-parenting journey: One year after their divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen surprised the world with the announcement of their divorce last year. The former celebrity couple decided to call it quits after facing some struggles in their marriage, and have since made some co-parenting arrangements, spending quality time with their kids, 13-year-old Benjamin, and 11-year-old Vivian.

Now a close source to the couple has revealed to Us Weekly some details about their amicable relationship following their divorce, and moving on with their personal and professional lives.

“Tom and Gisele have navigated their coparenting relationship really well,” a source said to the publication. “They have made a focused effort on putting their kids’ needs first despite things having not worked out for their marriage.”

“Their children spend equal amounts of time with both parents which works out great all around,” the insider added. Both Gisele and Tom have been able to spend time with their kids, going on fun adventures and trips.

The source went on to say that the pair “have very healthy communication between them,” and have continued to stay in touch to make arrangements and talk about their kids. “[They] are able to discuss their children’s needs in a really mature way,“ the insider declared.

The former couple finalized their divorce in October 2022. However, they continue to support each other. “I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart,” Gisele said to Vanity Fair about their split.