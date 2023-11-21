Gisele Bündchen shares emotional post; ‘Everyone we meet is facing challenges’

Gisele Bündchen is asking her followers for more empathy. In a new Instagram post, the Brazilian model opened up about the importance of kindness, and how important it is to be aware of other people’s struggles.

In a lengthy Instagram caption that was paired with a stunning image, Bündchen asked of her followers for some perspective and to remember that everyone is fighting their own personal and silent battles. The photo shows her on the beach and was taken on the sunset, as Bündchen meditated in a brown one piece bathing suit.

She captioned the post in both English and Portuguese. “Everyone we meet has faced or is facing challenges in life that we know nothing about,” she wrote. “We don’t see the silent struggles, the fear, the obstacles, the heartbreaks, or their daily ups and downs… As we go about our daily routine, we may miss seeing someone needing a simple, kind word or gesture.”

Near the end of her post, Bündchen advocated for kindness, which is more necessary now than ever according to her estimations. “I believe an act of kindness sparks more kindness, and this is what we most need in the world today,” she concluded the post.

©GettyImages



Bündchen attending Frame’s Dinner Party in New York

Gisele Bündchen’s recent trip to Brazil

Bündchen recently shared a post where she celebrated the small things in life, packed with moments shared alongside her family members in Brazil. The photo shows her enjoying the beaches in her home country, having some coffee, practicing yoga alongside her youngest family members, and much more.

Over the past year, Bündchen has discussed the difficulties that have plagued her life, including her divorce to Tom Brady and some of the issues that have plagued her family. “It’s been very tough on my family. It’s been a lot — in every area of my life. I feel like whenever it rains, it pours,” she said to PEOPLE Magazine. “With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings.”

Related Video: Al Pacino to Pay Girlfriend $30K Monthly in Child Support Loading the player...