Gisele Bündchen enjoys life’s ‘special moments’ alongside her family

Gisele Bündchen is grateful for every moment. In a new Instagram post, the Brazilian model shared an update on her life, sharing some images of the things she’s been enjoying, including plenty of moments alongside those she loves the most.

The post shows her in her homeland of Brazil, opening with a photo of Bündchen enjoying herself on the beach. While wearing a dark green bikini, she jumps over the sand and takes in the sun. More photos show her enjoying some coffee, practicing yoga with her youngest family members, eating delicious meals, and spending quality time with her parents. “Special little moments,” she captioned the post.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Bündchen alluded to the difficulty of dealing with her parents’ health as they grow older. When discussing her past year, she said, “It’s been very tough on my family. It’s been a lot — in every area of my life. I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings.”

In a recent interview following a panel with Gaia Herbs, her new partners, Bündchen revealed that her daughter, Vivian Lake, had broken her arm while horseback riding. “She had a fall. That's another thing, she had a fall and she broke her arm," she said to PEOPLE. "Three years ago, and then she didn't ride. She had to put a pin."

"I was there watching that whole thing in slow motion, and it was one of the worst days of my life." Bündchen revealed that the accident occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, making the experience all the more frightening and intense.

