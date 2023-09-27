Gisele Bündchen shares photo with her five sisters in family reunion

Gisele Bündchen spent some joyful days with her family. In a new post on Instagram, Bündchen provided a highlight of some of the time she spent at home, in Brazil, alongside her family, including her five sisters.

©Gisele Bundchen



Gisele and her family

The photo is a part of an Instagram carousel of photos that showed Bündchen making the most out of her time in Brazil, including taking a close look at the statue of Christ the Redeemer, located in Rio de Janeiro. It shows her alongside her parents, her kids,Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, and her sisters. These are made up of her twin, Patricia, and four other sisters named Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela and Raquel. "Always in my heart and prayers,” Bündchen captioned the post, tacking on a heart emoji.

Bündchen is very close with her sisters, with most of them being involved in managing her career and her businesses. Vanity Fair reports that Gabriela has worked as her lawyer, Raquel has worked as her accountant and Rafaela has served as her website designer. Her twin Patricia, is ﻿her manager.

Gisele Bündchen and her twin, Patricia

In an interview with People, Bündchen revealed that Patricia and her are incredibly close, trusting each other on all aspects. "I know she's got my back like I got hers," she said. "We trust each other and we always want the best for one another and that is priceless."

In a previous Instagram post, Bündchen celebrated her sister’s birthday by calling her her “other half.” “Happy birthday to my other half! Today separated physically, but always connected at heart,” she wrote, captioning a photo that showed the two standing cheek to cheek. “I miss you so much. I wish you all the love and happiness in the world! I love you!”

Related Video: Hugh Jackman to divorce wife after three decades Loading the player...