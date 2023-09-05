Tom Brady©Tom Brady
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s son is ready to become an NFL star: ‘Playing football this year’

“He’s an amazing kid and he’s got a lot of talents. He’s a really talented musician and artist,“ Tom added.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

It seems Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s son, Benjamin, is following in his dad’s footsteps. The 13-year-old son of the supermodel and the NFL star is ready to play football and will be learning from the best, as he has Tom’s support.

During a recent conversation in the SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the 46-year-old athlete revealed that he is a proud dad, sharing his excitement after discovering that Benjamin wants to play football.

“My son is gonna play football this year, Benny, so I’ve been throwing the ball to him in the backyard,” he explained when asked about what he has been doing during his retirement. “I’m always gonna love throwing that ball,” he said.

Super Bowl LV - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs©GettyImages

The fan-favorite sportsman also revealed that Benjamin already has a goal and “wants to be a tight end like Gronk [Rob Gronkowski], and he’s gonna be a little beast,” Tom declared, adding that he has a lot of hobbies and activities he likes. “He’s an amazing kid and he’s got a lot of talents. He’s a really talented musician and artist.”

©Tom Brady

“He told me this year, ‘Dad, I’m playing football.’ And I was like, ‘What do you wanna play?’ And he was like, ‘Tight end. I wanna be like Gronk!’” Tom said, sharing that he immediately told his friend. “So I actually texted Gronk and I’m like, ‘Yo, my boy wants to be like you!’ And he loved it.”

Tom and Gisele seemed to be doing a great job at co-parenting. The former couple share Benjamin, and 10-year-old Vivian. The former player also shares 16-year-old Jack with ex, Bridget Moynahan.

