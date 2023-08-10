Gisele Bündchen and Adriana Lima unretire and join Victoria’s Secret newest campaign

It has been years since Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell, and Adriana Lima walked for the last time in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and now the retired supermodels picked back their wings for the brand’s newest campaign that honors the OGs.

©Mikael Jansson



Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell, and Adriana Lima return as Victoria’s Secret supermodels for new campaign

In addition to the legendary trio, Candice Swanepoel is also part of the new “Icon” campaign, which reunites familiar faces known as the “Angels,” plus the brand’s revamped VS Collective, including Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Adut Akech, Paloma Elsesser, and Sui He.

The campaign showcases captivating videos featuring the models mentioned above adorned in the collection’s diverse range of lingerie, expertly paired with stiletto-heeled sandals. The Icon by Victoria’s Secret Collection includes panties, slips, and robes in the brand’s classic logo design.

This collection offers the Icon by Victoria’s Secret Push-Up Demi Bra, equipped with unique lifting and shaping technology that complements the wearer’s natural form.

The united front presented by the group is also an exciting glimpse into the talents that will grace the runway during the upcoming Victoria’s Secret World Tour show.

This showcase includes a confirmed performance by Doja Cat and is scheduled to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video on September 26th, as the Daily Front Row reported.

“We are so excited to be launching The Icon by Victoria’s Secret collection. The collection was made to enhance one’s natural shape while staying true to the supportive and seamless look that we love. It’s an exciting, elevated collection to add to your wardrobe, while reinforcing that we are all icons” said Janie Schaffer, Chief Design Officer at Victoria’s Secret