Adriana Lima reveals her daughter, Valentina, wants to pursue a career in modeling

Adriana Lima stands as a beacon of inspiration for the upcoming generation of models, and someone she has closer at home, her daughter, Valentina. At 42 years old, Lima is in a transformative phase, where she feels honored to be a representative for Latinas, mothers, and women in general.

Lima’s aspirations extend beyond the runway as her career continues to evolve, and she has found a profound purpose. Beyond gracing magazine covers and captivating runways, she intends to nurture a legacy beyond aesthetics.

Adriana Lima attends the red carpet at the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 27, 2023 in Taormina, Italy.

As Lima observes her daughter, Valentina, strive to emulate her, their journey takes on a deeper personal meaning. Lima firmly believes that age is just a number and wants to teach Valentina that pursuing one’s dreams has no limits.

“As you can see with the campaign, I [helped] change the fashion industry in a way that every woman, every lady, is accepted in every stage of their life no matter how old they are and accepted in fashion. That’s my goal, and that’s the reason I’m still modeling, still persisting, in being a part of the fashion industry. I think the industry is accepting that, and it’s really wonderful to see,” Lima tells PEOPLE, referring to Victoria’s Secret’s new The Icon collection.

Lima wishes that other young girls pursuing modeling careers will also reap the rewards of her hard work. “That’s a wonderful thing, and that’s why I’m still here,” the Brazilian model adds.

Adriana Lima (C), her daughters Sienna Lima Jaric (C, front) and Valentina Lima Jeric (R, front), and Andre Lemmers (R) attend Cirque du Soleil’s “Corteo” red carpet premiere at Microsoft Theater on March 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Lima also has a ten years old daughter and a 16-month-old baby; she said that despite their young age, she intends to teach them the importance of aging gracefully and prioritizing what brings them happiness.

“It’s important for me that number one, whatever they do, they’ll be happy with their choices. If they figure out they’re not happy that they can change. Number two is that they embrace themselves and that they’re not afraid to grow up or become older. Every stage of life there are different perks, experiences and things that you’ll learn,“ she said, according to the publication.