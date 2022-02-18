Adriana Lima is Pregnant! The supermodel announces first child with boyfriend Andre Lemmers

Adriana Lima just announced her pregnancy in the best way ever! The 40-year-old supermodel filmed a fun TikTok video and surprised her fans and her boyfriend Andre Lemmers with the exciting news.

In the video, Adriana explains that her boyfriend likes to scare her and film her reaction, “But today… is… payback,” she stated, while holding a positive pregnancy test.

When Andre appears, she proceeds to hand him the test, and when he realizes what he is holding, he seems to be incredibly shocked. The adorable moment was recorded and uploaded to the social media platform, making this the model’s debut on TikTok, and her first baby with the movie producer.

The iconic model also shared footage of her baby’s heartbeat from an ultrasound, revealing that they are expanding their family and welcoming their baby later this year, writing, “coming fall 2022.”

Adriana revealed her romance with Andre last year in September, making their red carpet debut as a couple at the Venice Film Festival, and recently celebrating Valentine’s Day together, “My forever twin soul mate, Happy Valentines Day,“ Adriana declared,”I LOVE YOU MORE THAN CHOCOLATE.”

The model separated from Marko Jarić in 2014 after five years of marriage and two daughters, 12-year-old Valentina and 9-year-old Siena.