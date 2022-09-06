Adriana Lima reveals the name of her new baby and the special meaning behind it

Adriana Lima is sharing the good news! The supermodel has announced the birth of her third child, and her first with boyfriend Andre Lemmers.

Loading the player...

The 41-year-old star revealed the name of her new baby with a sweet message, explaining the special meaning behind the name. “Cyan is the color between green and blue on the visible spectrum of light,” Adriana wrote.

“Cyan is the color of the waters of Bora Bora and Maldives, places in our family’s bucket list,” she continued. “Cyan now is our favorite color … the color of our baby boy’s eyes. Welcome to our world CYAN LIMA LEMMERS ~ 08/29/22.”

The famous model is known for sharing some aspects of her personal life on social media, previously announcing her pregnancy on TikTok. Celebrating that they were expecting a boy during an intimate gathering in Miami, with blue smoke bombs.

Adriana’s daughters, 12-year-old Valentina and 9-year-old Sienna, were thrilled to welcome the new member of their family, predicting at the time that their mom was expecting another girl, however they looked equally as excited when they found out a boy was on the way.

The model had previously talked about her experience as a mom during an interview with Vogue, revealing that she tries to take some time for herself while taking care of her kids.

“Everyone is always running around getting to work or school or other activities that it’s nice to take a moment together and enjoy each other,” she said.