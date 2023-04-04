Adriana Lima returns to Victoria’s Secret: ‘The queen has arrived’

Adriana Lima is getting her wings back. The iconic Brazilian supermodel, known for being one of the most popular Victoria’s Secret’s stars for over two decades is returning to work with the brand, becoming the face of the new Heavenly Eau de Parfum.

The 41-year-old model unveiled the news to her fans and followers, revealing details about the new partnership and sharing her excitement to join the lingerie brand following their new image. “Reunited and it feels so good,” she wrote on Instagram.

The news comes after it was announced that Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show would be returning following a four-year hiatus, with the purpose of making the brand more inclusive.

Fans were quick to react to the news. “The queen has arrived,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “You guys better give her the biggest wings you can make,” adding, “The icon is back,” and urging Victoria’s Secret to “bring back the others legends like Gisele, Karolina, Tyra, Heidi, Candice.”

The brand also stated that there’s “more to come throughout the year,” teasing more appearances and products involving Adriana. “I’m so excited to be working with Victoria’s Secret again, the brand has always been like family to me,” the model said in a statement.

“Being the face of this iconic campaign and fragrance is so special because it beautifully compliments a woman’s radiance, which is symbolic of Victoria’s Secret’s inspiring mission of celebrating every woman. It was amazing being on set again with everyone, and we had the best time bringing this message to life through this timeless fragrance,” she explained.