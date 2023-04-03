Sofia Vergara welcomes spring in chic floral dress and heeled sandals: See Pics

Sofia Vergara is stepping out in her best Spring look! After many rainy days in Los Angeles, everyone is excited to welcome the new season with their best attire, including the fabulous Colombian actress, who is ready for sunny days and warmer weather.

The Hollywood star was photographed arriving at the set of ‘America’s Got Talent’ in Pasadena, California. Sofia wore a sophisticated ensemble, which included an olive green calf-length trench coat, which made her look very stylish as she entered the building to film a new episode of the show.

Sofia wore a chic and comfortable black floral dress underneath, completing the look with Gianvito Rossi’s suede platform sandals, big printed sunglasses, and a Christian Dior tote bag. The actress rocked a soft makeup look and a red lip, with her signature middle part hairstyle, featuring bouncy curls.

Fans of the star know that she is always showing her style no matter the occasion. Sofia recently unveiled her new Spring collection in collaboration with Walmart, showing her best poses during a recent photoshoot, and sharing some details about the clothing, including the pricing for each item.

The Hollywood star had a lot of fun during the photoshoot, even dancing to Karol G’s new album at one point, while modeling a new floral dress, paired with pink high heels. “And that’s why Sofia will continue to be successful, by keeping it real,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “The only time If I ever shop Walmart it will be because of you.”