Sofia Vergara models her new fashion line dancing to Karol G in hilarious video: WATCH

Sofia Vergara is showcasing her new fashion collection in the most smart and hilarious way with the help of her family. The Colombian icon modeled her new Spring line in collaboration with Walmart, showing her best poses during a recent photoshoot, and sharing some details about the clothing, including the pricing for each item.

The Hollywood star had a lot of fun during the photoshoot, even dancing to Karol G’s new album at one point, while modeling a new floral dres, paired with pink high heels.

The actress can be seen interacting with her niece Claudia Vergara and her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara while getting ready for the photos. “I love that dress, it’s probably so expensive,” Claudia says, to which Sofia responds, “$34 dollars.”

“How much is that shirt? like $100 bucks?” Manolo asks, and Sofia corrects him, explaining that it’s only “$30 bucks.” Sofia can be seen fixing her hair while wearing a different floral dress, with Claudia saying, “You look like a million dollars,” and Sofia adds, “$32.”

The funny clip worked as a great marketing tool, with many online users praising her for her dedication and business strategies. “And that’s why Sofia will continue to be successful, by keeping it real,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “The only time If I ever shop Walmart it will be because of you.”

“Hilarious, does your collection come with more jokes?” one person wrote, adding, “Not about the price it’s about the confidence.” Sofia went on to share her excitement to present the new collection for all her fans and followers. “My Spring collection exclusively at Walmart is out today! It is full of colorful surprises! Tag me so I can see you in it! “ She wrote.