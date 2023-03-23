National Puppy Day: The story of how Sofia Vergara’s son Manolo met Baguette, his cute rescue dog

National Puppy Day is here! And to celebrate, we are highlighting the story of an adorable celebrity pup and his human Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. The pair are known to be inseparable, not only because they are alway spending quality time together and going on adventures, but also because they are business partners.

Manolo and Baguette recently launched a fashion collection in collaboration with Walmart, turning his furry friend into a star, modeling many chic dresses and showing all accessories from the brand.

The businessman is now sharing the story of how they met, revealing that he was inspired by Baguette to create ‘CANINI by Baguette.’ “I just take care of Baguette to be honest, that’s my day job, she runs the show from there,” he explained.

“Five years ago now I adopted Baguette from a shelter. I just walked in. I was looking for a cool, hiking, mid-sized dog, four-wheel dog,” Manolo says in the video. “She fell asleep on me and I said ‘okay this is it.’”

The pair recently worked together on a new photo shoot for the brand, and Manolo shared his experience on set with the diva. “We’ve been shooting all day, Baguette has been wonderful. I’ve been a nightmare to work with as per usual but it’s fine. She’s the one getting paid,” he joked.

Manolo is always urging his followers to consider adoption if they are looking for a new pet. Last year he celebrated National Rescue Dog Day, revealing that he rescued his furry friends Baguette, Petunia, and Bubbles.