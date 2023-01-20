Sofia Vergara is enjoying her time in Saudi Arabia! The actress is one of the lucky soccer fans to watch Paris Saint-German take on Riyadh All-Stars in a friendly match. With Lionel Messi on PSG andCristiano Ronaldo on Al Nassr, it was a highly anticipated match. After 90 minutes of play, PSG ended up winning. Vergara shared photos from her day in Riyadh, the Middle Eastern nation’s capital, and it looked like she was in great company and enjoyed her time. Check out the pics below.