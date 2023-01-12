Natti Natasha surprises her stepson with Messi and Neymar Jr. for his birthday

Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina collaborated on the best present ever. The couple orchestrated a surprise for Chingui, Raphy’s son and Natti’s stepson, getting him to watch a PSG soccer match and later on meet his idols, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

The moment was captured on photos and video, showing Chingui and Natti taking photos with Messi and Neymar Jr. There’s also a video that captured the moment when Chingui is given a signed Messi jersey, making him burst into tears.

“One of the greatest moments of my life happened today,” wrote Chingui on his father’s Instagram account. “Dad, thanks for making this possible. It was my dream and you made it happen. You never stop surprising us, no matter where you are. I love you and we’re out here waiting for you, wherever you are. Thank you Natalia, Johnny, Ali, Monty, Sussette and everyone involved to make this moment possible,” he concluded the post.

Natti Natasha also shared a post at the Parc Des Princes stadium, showing her enjoying herself in the stands right before the game starts. “I’m now a fan of the game,” she wrote.