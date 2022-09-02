Natti Natasha reaches the No. 1 position in Billboard’s ‘Latin Airplay’ And ‘Latin Rhythm Airplay’

Natti Natasha continues making it big in the music industry! After leaving her mark at the Baja Beach Fest 2022 with two unparalleled performances in Mexico, the Dominican latest hit, “Mayor Que Usted,” is reigning on the “Latin Airplay” and “Latin Rhythm Airplay” charts this week in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

The song —released under Pina Records/Sony Music Latin imprints —has earned more than 36 million streams on Spotify alone and almost 59 million views on Facebook on its official video, which features a historic collaboration with Daddy Yankee and Wisin & Yandel.

Recording artist Natti Natasha is seen performing at Oasis Wynwood during Billboard Latin Music Week 2021 on September 24, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Recently, Natti set another artist milestone when she became the first female artist to have the most tracks enter the Top 10 on Billboard’s “Latin Rhythm Airplay” chart (a total of 16 tracks). In addition, “Mayor Que Usted” became the “most listened to track” on the radio in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Natti Natasha recently visited Mexico City for the first time and was humbled by her continued support from fans. During her visit, Natti enjoyed several memorable moments, including a surprise flash mob outside of her hotel with a unique choreography for her most recent single, “Mayor Que Usted.”