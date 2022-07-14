The Billboard Latin Music Week is back! Find here how and when to join

Billboard is returning to Miami! The global music authority is taking their event Billboard Latin Music Week to the Magic City. Themed “Latin Goes Global,” the ultimate celebration of Latin music, culture, and entertainment will be hosted at the Faena Forum in Miami from September 26 to 30, and is going to welcome Bizarrap, Blessd, Camilo, The Children of Jenni Rivera, Luis R. Conriquez, Eslabón Armado, Nicky Jam, Kunno, Ovy On The Drums, Romeo Santos, and Yahritza Y Su Esencia with more to be announced.

The highly anticipated gathering will continue spotlighting Latin’s top hitmakers, actors, influencers, and industry leaders for one-of-a-kind performances, panel conversations, workshops, and showcases.

“We couldn’t be more excited to return to Miami for the world’s biggest celebration of Latin Music,” said Mike Van, President of Billboard. “Billboard is the global authority in music charting, and it’s been amazing to witness the proliferation of Latin artists excelling beyond genre-specific charts and into the mainstream. Billboard remains committed to celebrating artists and creating one-of-a-kind experiences that connect them to their passionate fans. We are eager to continue to build upon the experience and are proud of Billboard’s legacy of supporting Latin Music and its undeniable impact on music and culture.”

Billboard Latin Music Week will coincide with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, September 29 in Miami, which will be broadcast LIVE on Telemundo. For over 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world, uniting generations of talent with fans and garnering billions of press hits, engagements, and viewership globally.

Last year’s edition featured star Q&As with Daddy Yankee and Karol G, plus showstopping performances by Anitta, Rauw Alejandro, and Natti Natasha.