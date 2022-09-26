When, where to watch the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards?

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards are around the corner! In September 29 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables as one of the most important events in the music industry for the Hispanic and Latino community; the Telemundo awards will feature live performances from our favorite stars.

©GettyImages



Maná on stage at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021

Like every year, the Billboard Latin Music Awards honor “the most popular albums, songs, and performers in Latin music, based on actual sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social media results that feed into Billboard’s weekly charts over a period of one year,“ Telemundo said in a statement.

The show will also occur during Billboard’s Latin Music Week, between September 26 and October 1.

©GettyImages



Bad Bunny accepts the Social Artist of the Year award during the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on April 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When, where to watch?

Thursday, September 29

7:00 pm/6c – “La Alfombra de Premios Billboard”

7:00 pm ET – “The PreShow”

8:00 pm/7c – “Billboard Latin Music Awards”

Friday, September 30

4:00 pm ET – “Acceso VIP” Digital”

Where to see the show

“The Billboard Awards Carpet” will be hosted by Alix Aspe, Carlos Adyan, Giselle Blondet, Jessica Carrillo, and Rodner Figueroa. The “Billboard Latin Music Awards” ceremony will be broadcasted LIVE on Telemundo.

Both specials will air simultaneously on the Hispanic entertainment cable channel Universo, the Peacock streaming service, the Telemundo app, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

“El Preshow” will be hosted by Ana Jurka, Andrea Meza, and Freddy Lomeli and broadcast live on Twitter, Telemundo Entertainment on YouTube, and Telemundo.com.

Digital “Acceso VIP” will be hosted by Alix Aspe and Freddy Lomeli and broadcast live on Twitter, Telemundo Entertainment on YouTube, and Telemundo.com.

Who will take the stage