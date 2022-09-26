When, where to watch the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards?

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards are around the corner! In September 29 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables as one of the most important events in the music industry for the Hispanic and Latino community; the Telemundo awards will feature live performances from our favorite stars.
Like every year, the Billboard Latin Music Awards honor “the most popular albums, songs, and performers in Latin music, based on actual sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social media results that feed into Billboard’s weekly charts over a period of one year,“ Telemundo said in a statement.
The show will also occur during Billboard’s Latin Music Week, between September 26 and October 1.
When, where to watch?
Thursday, September 29
7:00 pm/6c – “La Alfombra de Premios Billboard”
7:00 pm ET – “The PreShow”
8:00 pm/7c – “Billboard Latin Music Awards”
Friday, September 30
4:00 pm ET – “Acceso VIP” Digital”
Where to see the show
“The Billboard Awards Carpet” will be hosted by Alix Aspe, Carlos Adyan, Giselle Blondet, Jessica Carrillo, and Rodner Figueroa. The “Billboard Latin Music Awards” ceremony will be broadcasted LIVE on Telemundo.
Both specials will air simultaneously on the Hispanic entertainment cable channel Universo, the Peacock streaming service, the Telemundo app, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.
“El Preshow” will be hosted by Ana Jurka, Andrea Meza, and Freddy Lomeli and broadcast live on Twitter, Telemundo Entertainment on YouTube, and Telemundo.com.
Digital “Acceso VIP” will be hosted by Alix Aspe and Freddy Lomeli and broadcast live on Twitter, Telemundo Entertainment on YouTube, and Telemundo.com.
Who will take the stage
- The stage of the “Billboard Latin Music Awards” 2022 will shine with the stars of Latin music who will present big surprises, world premieres, and impressive collaborations in the following 17 musical performances.
- Calibre 50 will present its fusion of urban and regional Mexican with the premiere of the television version of “El Mexicano es ca….”
- Camilo will reveal for the first time the theme song Telemundo will use in its coverage of the World Cup, with his interpretation of an exclusive version of “Aeropuerto.”
- Chayanne will perform the world premiere of his new song “Como tú y yo.”
- Christina Aguilera will perform her response to Vicente Fernandez and José Alfredo Jiménez’s classic “El Rey” with her powerful ranchera “La Reina.”
- Elvis Crespo will pay tribute to the great success of his song “Suavemente,” which includes his merengue version of “La neverita.”
- Eslabon Armado will perform “Hasta la Muerte” from their new album Nostalgia.
- Farruko will perform the world premiere of the remix of his great success “Nazareno” and will also present a preview of what will be his next single, “Viaje.”
- Grupo Firme will perform the successful song “Ya supérame,” and then they will join Camilo to present their first collaboration, “Alaska.”
- With a Mexican and Colombian flavor, Los Ángeles Azules and Carlos Vives come together to make the television premiere of “Cumbia del corazón.”
- Maluma will surprise all fans with the world premiere of his new song “June,” which will debut with his live performance during the award ceremony and will only be available on platforms after she participates in the show.
- Manuel Turizo will sing his summer hit “La Bachata,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Tropical Airplay chart.
- Nicky Jam will sing at the television premiere of his hit “Sin Novia.”
- Ozuna will make the television premiere of his new single “La Copa.”
- Pepe Aguilar will sing “Until the dawn arrives,” another single from his new mariachi album A la measure.
- Piso 21 and Manuel Turizo will perform the television premiere of “Los cachos.”
- In a tribute to Raphael’s unparalleled career, the Spanish star will be accompanied by Alejandra Guzmán, Pablo López, CNCO, and Ángela Aguilar to perform a medley of his greatest hits, including “Mi gran Noche,” “Estar Enamorado,” “Como yo te Amo,” “Que sabe nadie,” and “Escándalo.”
- In addition, the winner of the Premio Billboard Trayectoria Artística (Billboard Artistic Career Award) will surprise everyone with the world premiere of “De tanta gente.”
- Tini will present her hit ballad “Carne y Hueso” for the first time on American television.
Who are the most nominated?
Bad Bunny (23), Karol G (15), Becky G (11), Farruko (11), Rauw Alejandro (10), Aventura (7), and Eslabon Armado (6) lead the list of finalists for the Billboard Music Awards a la Música Latina 2022. The complete list of finalists is available here.
Who will host and present awards during the show?
The celebration will also be joined to present awards by an outstanding group of music and television figures that includes Ana Jurka, Andrés Cantor, Alan Ramírez, and Walo Silvas from Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Becky G, Carmen Villalobos, Chiky Bombom, Cynthia Klitbo, Eduardo Yáñez, Emilia, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Isabella Sierra, Ivonne Montero, Jacky Bracamontes, Lourdes Stephen, Myrka Dellanos, Natti Natasha, Rauw Alejandro, Rodrigo Guirao, Stephanie Himonidis and Willy Chirino.