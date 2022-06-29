Who is Tokischa? The Latina rapper that shared a passionate kiss with Madonna

After making the crowd go wild during her suprise Pride performance in New York City, joining Madonna on stage and sharing an intense kiss with the iconic singer, many were left wondering about who this mysterious rapper was, wanting to know more about her music and looks.

Tokischa took the stage while Madonna was getting ready to performe her 2005 hit song ‘Hung Up,’ having fun with the audience and sharing a kiss that would go viral on social media.

But this is not the first time Tokischa sparks controversy, as she previously shared a kiss with Rosalia during their collaboration for her song ‘Linda’ with the lyrics: “Las amigas que se besan son la mejor compañía,” which translates to “friends who kiss are the best company.” She also collaborated with Rosalia for her successful album ‘Motomami’ on the track ‘La combi Versace.’

Takischa seems to have a close frienship with Madonna, as she revealed on Instagram Stories after working with the rapper, taking some selfies and recording in the studio. “A woman’s work is never done,” Madonna wrote on her stories.

Born in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, the 26-year-old star worked as a model, trying different jobs to maintain afloat as she struggled financially. Takischa previously opened up about her experience as a sex worker during those tough early years.

The rapper was discovered at 20 years old, when she showcased her talent as a musician for producer Raymi Paulus during a photo shoot for a magazine in Dominican Republic, which led to her first recording contrat with Paulus Music.

In 2018 Tokischa debuted her song ‘Picala’ with Dominican singer Tivi Gunz, and in 2019 she was featured in the soundtrack of ‘Miss Bala: Merciless.’

Tokischa keeps making her way to success in the music industry, after collaborating with Marshmello with the song ‘Estilazo’ and causing more controversy after being featured in a song with J Balvin.