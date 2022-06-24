WATCH: Madonna shares intense kiss with rapper Tokischa during Pride performance

Madonna is going all out this Pride month! The iconic singer who is ready to direct her own biopic starring Julia Garner, gave everything and more during her recent Pride performance in New York City, with special guests and a passionate kiss.

The 63-year-old singer took some adorable backstage photos with her 16-year-old son David Banda ahead of the performance, as she prepared to take the stage in an all-black look, high boots, fishnets, silver jewelry and black lace gloves.

Not Santana performing with Madonna! pic.twitter.com/E7d6XhbK6v — Relax, Relate, Retweet (@divaTy) June 24, 2022

Madonna performed some of her greatest hit songs, including Hung Up,Vogue, Holiday, Material Girl and Ray of Light, bringing 28-year-old rapper Saucy Santana to the stage for a special performance of ‘Material Girl.’

The singer also brought 26-year-old rapper Tokischa for a surprise set and an unexpected and passionate kiss between the pair, making the crowd go wild as the two singers gave an intense performance.

Tokischa y Madonna en el terminal 5 pic.twitter.com/OdYZVB2IxF — JAIRO BAEZ (@jairocomenta) June 24, 2022

Madonna recently recreated her 2003 MTV Video Music Awards iconic kiss with Britney Spears during her star-studded wedding with Sam Asghari.

The wedding was filled with pop culture moments, as Britney also danced to her own song ‘Toxic’ with Madonna and Selena. The new bride seemed to be having the time of her life dancing with her guests and sharing a hug with Madonna at one point of the night.

“I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!!” Britney shared on Instagram following the ceremony.