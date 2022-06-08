Madonna biopic: Is her daughter Lourdes playing the iconic singer in the film?

Julia Garner has been chosen as the front runner for the highly anticipated Madonna biopic! Universal Pictures confirmed the announcement, after it was revealed that the complex casting for the role included several tests, dancing, singing, and more.

Loading the player...

The ‘Inventing Anna’ actress was offered the coveted role from over a dozen candidates, and while Garner seems to be the top choice, she is stil considering the offer, which involves budget for the film and creative decisions from production.

Many actresses and singers have been considered for the role, however not all of them made it to the mysterious Madonna bootcamp, some of the fan-favorite stars included ‘Euphoria’ star Alexa Demie, Florence Pugh, Odessa Young, pop stars Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira, and even Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon.

Madonna is directing the film based on a script by Diablo Cody, detailing her thoughts about the creative process. The iconic singer previously said she wants to “convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music”

“Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision,” she shared.