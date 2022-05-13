Lourdes Leon celebrates Rocco Ritchie’s art show

Rocco Ritchie celebrated his art exhibition in London last night. Ritchie, the son of Madonna, makes art under the name Rhed and was accompanied by his closest friends and family, including his sister Lourdes Leon.

©GettyImages



Rocco Ritchie in London this May 12th.

Rocco, 21, wore a burgundy velvet suit for the occasion, which he paired with matching velvet loafers. He looked happy and proud of his work as he walked in the building and later took a photo with his sister Lourdes.

Lourdes, 25, attended the event in a black gown, which she showed off in her Instagram stories. The photo she shared showed her hugging her brother, standing in front of what is presumably one of his art works. She wrote, “my brother is f*ucking fabulous.”

Despite his young age, Ritchie has established himself in the art scene in Britain, hosting a variety of exhibitions in prized locations like the Chelsea art gallery, Tanya Baxter Company, and more. He studied art at Central Saint Martins and the Royal Drawing School and is known for his expressionistic style.

On Instagram, Madonna has shared some of her son’s work, promoting it and showing it off to her followers. The post features a video of her son working, a photo of him surrounded by paints and some of his impressive artwork. “Anyone who knows me, knows my passion for ART—so you can imagine how proud I am to share some of my Son Rocco’s paintings with you!! He goes by the name—RHED! Swipe past video to see some goodies!!” she wrote.