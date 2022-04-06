Lourdes Leon and Bella Hadid stun in Burberry’s Lola bag campaign

Burberry’s latest campaign about their Lola bag has another Lola starring Lourdes Leon. Named after the song “Lola” by ’60s British rock band The Kinks but introduced in 2019, Ricardo Tisci, the Chief Creative Officer at Burberry, hired Leon alongside fellow models Bella Hadid, Jourdan Dunn, and Ella Richards to star in the campaign.

Tisci designed the Lola bag and described it as “a soft silhouette punctuated with the Thomas Burberry Monogram clasp and a polished chain strap.” The clasp, a T, and a B honor the brand’s founder, Thomas Burberry. The padded bag comes in various sizes, styles, and colors, including pale vanilla, natural raffia, and soon brighter tones.

Since its first release, the Lola became the “it girl” bag; therefore, the luxury brand has released several iterations, transforming its classic style, into other shapes, including a shopping bag.

To celebrate the bag’s latest campaign, Burberry wants allow consumers “to step into Lola’s world.” The British luxury fashion house headquartered in London, England, will release a series of pop-ups and pop-ins worldwide, including Paris, Sydney, Philadelphia, New York, Tokyo, and New Delhi.