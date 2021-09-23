Lourdes Leon stars in Barragán’s latest lookbook
Oh La La!

Lourdes Leon showed off her monochromatic sexy Savage X Fenty lingerie look

The 24-year-old shared a few snaps of the look she wore for Rihanna’s show.

By Fabiana Buontempo

Rihanna’s third installment of the Savage x Fenty show premieres on Amazon Prime on September 24 and from the looks of social media, everyone from Cindy Crawford to Vanessa Hudgens to Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon was a part of the show.

A lot of celebrities teased their Savage X Fenty looks this week. Crawford posted a photo of herself in a halter-style emerald green gown that had a thigh-high split and a plunging neckline. Hudgens also posted an Instagram snap of herself in a white lingerie set that showed off her toned physique. The queen of pop’s 24-year-old daughter Leon took to her Instagram to show a glimpse of her look which consisted of a teal bra, matching thigh-high boots, and a silky robe.

In the pictures, her dark hair was pulled up in an intricate updo which complimented her dramatic makeup look. She accessorized the sexy look with several silver necklaces, hoop earrings, and clear bangle bracelets. So far, Leon is a pro at modeling. She originally modeled back in 2018 for Gypsy Sport during that year’s New York Fashion Week, according to Page Six.

Related Content:

Vanessa Hudgens shares stunning photo ahead of Rihanna’s fashion show

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was all sparkles for her Met Gala debut

Madonna takes rare pic with all six kids for her 63rd birthday

In addition to modeling for the singer’s lingerie line, Leon also made an appearance at this month’s Met Gala. The famous daughter walked the event’s red carpet in a bright pink Moschino bra top and skirt that included armpit hair.

It seems like Madonna’s daughter is already taking the fashion world by storm one look and runway at a time.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more