Lourdes Leon showed off her monochromatic sexy Savage X Fenty lingerie look

Rihanna’s third installment of the Savage x Fenty show premieres on Amazon Prime on September 24 and from the looks of social media, everyone from Cindy Crawford to Vanessa Hudgens to Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon was a part of the show.

A lot of celebrities teased their Savage X Fenty looks this week. Crawford posted a photo of herself in a halter-style emerald green gown that had a thigh-high split and a plunging neckline. Hudgens also posted an Instagram snap of herself in a white lingerie set that showed off her toned physique. The queen of pop’s 24-year-old daughter Leon took to her Instagram to show a glimpse of her look which consisted of a teal bra, matching thigh-high boots, and a silky robe.

In the pictures, her dark hair was pulled up in an intricate updo which complimented her dramatic makeup look. She accessorized the sexy look with several silver necklaces, hoop earrings, and clear bangle bracelets. So far, Leon is a pro at modeling. She originally modeled back in 2018 for Gypsy Sport during that year’s New York Fashion Week, according to Page Six.