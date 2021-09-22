Vanessa Hudgens shares stunning photo ahead of Rihanna’s fashion show

Vanessa Hudgens will be featured in Rihanna’s upcoming Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show release strutting down the runway and the actress shared just how stunning the lingerie looks to celebrate. On Tuesday September 21st after Rihanna and Amazon Prime dropped the trailer and Hudgens shared a photo posing with actor Mena Massoud in a white Savage X Fenty lingerie 2 piece set. “@badgalriri did it again. Another 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @savagexfenty show. And this time… I get to play 😉😝.”

Showing just how wide Hudgens’ range is, after promoting her appearance in the jaw-dropping lingerie, the actress shared photos from her press day for My Little Pony: A New Generation. Hudgens is leading the voice cast along with Sofia Carson, Liza Koshy, Elizabeth Perkins, Jane Krakowski, and more. She decided not to wear any of her Savage X Fenty looks and wore a long black and white polka darted skirt with a striped top. “My Little Pony press day with the galssss” she captioned the pics.