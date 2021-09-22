Cindy Crawford stunned in an emerald colored halter-style gown for the Savage x Fenty show

Rihanna is one of those artists who is constantly reinventing herself while staying relevant to the times. The Fenty founder has already enlisted plenty of A-list celebrities, such as Gigi Hadid, to walk in her Savage X Fenty fashion shows and for her third installment, she recruited legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford to walk in her show.

The 55-year-old pro gave her followers on Instagram a glimpse of her appearance at the fashion show. In the photo, Crawford is seen wearing a halter-style emerald colored gown with a plunging neckline and a high slit that showed off her toned legs. In the post, the model has one hand to her head with the other down as she leaned against a wall outside in what appears to be a balcony. Crawford captioned the picture, “#SAVAGExFENTYSHOW VOL. 3 @savagexfenty #IYKYKsavageX.”

She accessorized her stunning look with gold bangle bracelets, a smoky shimmering teal eye, and open-toed shoes that matched her dress. Her dark hair was styled down.