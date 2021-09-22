Dua Lipa looked fall ready while on a stroll with boyfriend Anwar and Yolanda Hadid

After celebrating Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby Khai’s first birthday over the weekend, Yolanda Hadid, her son Anwar, and his girlfriend singer Dua Lipa were all spotted spending time together in New York City earlier this week.

©GrosbyGroup



The trio were spotted in NYC earlier this week.

The former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ member was photographed walking in the street wearing a casual outfit that consisted of a dark long sleeved shirt, cropped matching leggings, and sneakers. Her blonde hair was pulled back in a low ponytail. Anwar wore a grey tank paired with blue pants, and black sneakers. He had the couple’s dog Dexter’s leash in his hand as girlfriend Dua walked alongside him.

©GrosbyGroup



The famous couple adopted their doc Dexter last year.

The pop star was clearly getting into the fall spirit for the first day of the season wearing a white top paired with a plaid miniskirt with a long brown coat over it that was belted across her chest. The ‘Levitating’ singer finished her outfit with a pair of knee-high black heeled crocodile boots. She accessorized with a tiny purse and a pair of dark rectangular sunglasses. Her dark hair was styled straight down.