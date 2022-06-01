Madonna’s son wears dress inspired by one of her iconic looks

David Banda, Madonna’s 16-year-old son, wore a dress that called back to one of his mother’s most iconic looks. The dress was a collaboration between Adidas and Gucci and he wore it on a night out with his mom, at the WBA World Lightweight Championship in New York City.

©GettyImages



The two held hands as they walked in the event.

Banda was photographed with Madonna, holding her hand and wearing the red dress, which he accessorized with a purse and some sneakers. Madonna also wore Adidas. She had on a black outfit that showed off Adidas’ signature stripes.

Banda’s dress was an ode to an iconic Madonna outfit from the ‘90s, which she wore to the premiere of “Sleepless in Seattle.” That film was released in 1993 and Madonna attended the event alongside Rosie O’Donnell.

In an Instagram post, Gucci discussed Banda’s outfit more thoroughly. “Attending the WBA World Lightweight Championship in New York, David Banda wore an Adidas x Gucci dress in a past-meets-present moment - his mother, Madonna, was captured in 1993 wearing the dress it was inspired by. The archival original was part of an official collaboration between the sportswear brand and Laura Whitcomb of Label NYC and re-envisioned by Alessandro Michele within his Exquisite Gucci collection,” read the caption.