Madonna celebrates her son’s authenticity with a special tribute on social media

Madonna took to social media to share a special tribute to her 16-year-old son David Banda. The hitmaker shares a slide on Instagram with several images of Banda dressed in a cheerleading uniform.

Banda’s fabulous ensemble included a black dress with the word “Cheer” emblazoned across his chest. He also accessorized the outfit with a black choker with silver chains, fishnet gloves, and black leggings.

The pop icon also chose a bold outfit. Madonna rocked a white lace semi-sheer top, a black jacket, and matching pants. She completed the look with a pair of oversized heart-shaped sunglasses, necklaces, and bracelets. “Today isn’t Monday........It’s Son Day!!! David at his curtain call And Art by Rhed!” she wrote alongside the images.

Madonna and David might be supporting the star’s 21-year-old son, Rocco Ritchie. According to Page Six, Rocco sells his art under the name Rhed.

The London’s Tanya Baxter Contemporary gallery website describes Rocco’s alter-ego as a “young emerging artist” that “first burst onto the art scene with his first solo exhibition at Tanya Baxter Contemporary in 2018.” They also informed that “he was hailed by some as the new Basquiat” and that “there was a flair, an excitement in his paintings.”